4 years in prison for Cleveland man who killed his girlfriend while ‘popping off rounds’ on New Years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend on New Years while “popping off rounds” celebrating.
Sheldon Stevens pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.
Cuyahoga County Judge John O’Donnell then sentenced Stevens to four years in prison.
Erika Miranda, 31, died after being shot in the 5900 block of Merrill Avenue around 12:15 on Jan. 1, 2020.
Miranda is the niece of Cleveland Councilman Matt Zone.
Cleveland police said the Merrill Avenue shooting was one of 11 shootings that occurred in a nine-hour time span on New Year’s Eve 2019 and New Year’s Day.
A total of 13 people were shot.
