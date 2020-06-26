Akron police investigating double shooting, no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man believed to have two shot victims Thursday afternoon during an argument.
Akron police said the first shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Fuller Street around 5:30 p.m.
Officers said he had been shot in the leg.
The second victim was found shortly afterwards in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both victims are being treated at a local hospital and police said they are expected to recover.
Police are not releasing the victim’s names at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
