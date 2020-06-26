Armed and dangerous man wanted for shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for “armed and dangerous” Gilbert C. Foster IV, who is wanted for a felonious assault shooting.
Police said Foster is armed with a .40 caliber handgun.
He was last seen on Wednesday driving the car pictured below, which is believed to be a newer model blue Kia Optima that may be a rental, according to police.
Police said Foster is often in the Buckeye and Kinsman areas.
According to the report, Foster was driving the Kia when he approached a 32-year-old Cleveland man from the west on Griffing Avenue and allegedly shot him three times in both legs on at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victim walked into Cleveland Police Fourth District lobby with the gunshot wounds and was treated by district personnel until EMS took him to University Hospitals, according to the report.
The report said investigators obtained surveillance footage that shows the suspect firing at the victim.
Police also found three .40 shell casings on scene, according to the report.
