2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend

“Don’t drink & drive - use ARRIVE ALIVE. The life you save might be your own.”
Image Source - Lyft
Image Source - Lyft
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Fourth of July weekend thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep impaired and drunk drivers off the roads.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the ride-share service LYFT to provide the free rides home to 600 Summit County residents.

The offer is for anyone who needs a ride home after drinking alcohol while celebrating the holiday, whether its going out to a Fourth of July barbecue or to watch fireworks.

Use LYFT code “ARRIVEALIVEJULY4″ under LYFT PASS for a reduced or free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from noon July 2 through 9 a.m. July 5.

“This is a time for celebration and to gather with friends and family. I do not want a fun event to end in tragedy. That is why I have brought back Arrive Alive for the July 4 holiday weekend,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh previously stated. “Summertime is a wonderful time of year as people enjoy the warmer weather and vacations. If that includes an adult beverage, I urge you to not get behind the wheel. Barbecues, picnics, and watching fireworks are great fun. Don’t ruin it by ending your night either behind bars, or even worse. Use Arrive Alive.”

“We want you to have fun and enjoy the July 4th holiday with your family and friends,” said Sheriff Fatheree for the 2022 holiday, “but enjoy it responsibly, because my deputies will be out and on the lookout for impaired drivers all weekend long. Please utilize the Arrive Alive program if you find yourself in need of a safe ride home. It could be a life-saving decision on your part.”

Prosecutor Walsh said thousands of people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch during the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

“Don’t drink & drive - use ARRIVE ALIVE. The life you save might be your own,” the prosecutor said.

Most Read

A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Police Department has taken reports of 27 missing kids....
27 Cleveland children have been reported missing in past 2 weeks. Why?

Latest News

City of Aurora hopes to buy Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld
City of Aurora hopes to buy Geauga Lake, former SeaWorld land
(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
MetroHealth, Cleveland Metroparks host Multicultural Children’s Health Expo
Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns reveal fan-made dog logo contest winner
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
MetroHealth goes to Cleveland Zoo for children's health expo