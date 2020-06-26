Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Fourth of July weekend thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep impaired and drunk drivers off the roads.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the ride-share service LYFT to provide the free rides home to 600 Summit County residents.

The offer is for anyone who needs a ride home after drinking alcohol while celebrating the holiday, whether its going out to a Fourth of July barbecue or to watch fireworks.

Use LYFT code “ARRIVEALIVEJULY4″ under LYFT PASS for a reduced or free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from noon July 2 through 9 a.m. July 5.

“This is a time for celebration and to gather with friends and family. I do not want a fun event to end in tragedy. That is why I have brought back Arrive Alive for the July 4 holiday weekend,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh previously stated. “Summertime is a wonderful time of year as people enjoy the warmer weather and vacations. If that includes an adult beverage, I urge you to not get behind the wheel. Barbecues, picnics, and watching fireworks are great fun. Don’t ruin it by ending your night either behind bars, or even worse. Use Arrive Alive.”

“We want you to have fun and enjoy the July 4th holiday with your family and friends,” said Sheriff Fatheree for the 2022 holiday, “but enjoy it responsibly, because my deputies will be out and on the lookout for impaired drivers all weekend long. Please utilize the Arrive Alive program if you find yourself in need of a safe ride home. It could be a life-saving decision on your part.”

Prosecutor Walsh said thousands of people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch during the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

“Don’t drink & drive - use ARRIVE ALIVE. The life you save might be your own,” the prosecutor said.