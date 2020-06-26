2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents during Thanksgiving holiday

Image Source - Lyft
By Avery Williams and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Thanksgiving holiday, thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“As families gather for Thanksgiving, many for the first time in over a year, I want to do everything I can to keep the roads safe. That’s why Arrive Alive is so important. It gives people an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a news release.

The prosecutor’s office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide free rides home to 300 Summit County residents. The offer is for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the holiday.

Use LYFT code “SCPO1121″ for a free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from 6 p.m. Nov. 24 to noon Nov. 26.

Prosecutor Walsh said nearly 2,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch during the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

Co-sponsors of the campaign include the law firms of Perantinides and Nolan, Roetzel, Kisling, Nestico and Redick, and Bevan and Associates.

