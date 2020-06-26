2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on New Year’s Eve and Day

Image Source - Lyft
Image Source - Lyft
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home to safely celebrate New Year’s thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“As people slowly begin to gather with family and friends, I don’t want tragedy to shatter their good time. I work hard every day to make Summit County a safer place to live, and that includes keeping drunk or impaired people from getting behind the wheel. Arrive Alive does just that,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “If you decide to celebrate with alcohol, please have a designated driver, or use our Arrive Alive program. The life you save may be your own!”

The prosecutor’s office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide free rides home up to $20 each to 300 Summit County residents.

The offer is for anyone who has had too much to drink while ringing in 2022.

Use LYFT code “SUMMITNYE” from 12 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Prosecutor Walsh added, “according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, every two minutes someone is injured in a drunk driving crash and every 51 minutes someone is killed. I hope people make responsible decisions during the holidays and keep the roads safe for everyone. Please be safe for yourself and everyone around you.”

Prosecutor Walsh said over 2,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch during the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

