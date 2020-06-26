2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend

Image Source - Lyft
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Fourth of July weekend thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep impaired and drunk drivers off the roads.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree and the ride-share service LYFT to provide the free rides home to 400 Summit County residents.

The offer is for anyone who needs a ride home after drinking alcohol while celebrating the holiday.

Use LYFT code “SUMMITJULY422″ for a reduced or free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from 6 a.m. July 3 to 6 a.m. July 5.

“This is a time for celebration and to gather with friends and family. I do not want a fun event to end in tragedy. That is why I have brought back Arrive Alive for the July 4 holiday weekend,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Summertime is a wonderful time of year as people enjoy the warmer weather and vacations. If that includes an adult beverage, I urge you to not get behind the wheel. Barbecues, picnics, and watching fireworks are great fun. Don’t ruin it by ending your night either behind bars, or even worse. Use Arrive Alive.”

“We want you to have fun and enjoy the July 4th holiday with your family and friends,” said Sheriff Fatheree, “but enjoy it responsibly, because my deputies will be out and on the lookout for impaired drivers all weekend long. Please utilize the Arrive Alive program if you find yourself in need of a safe ride home. It could be a life-saving decision on your part.”

Prosecutor Walsh said nearly 3,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch during the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

