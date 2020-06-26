Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Thanksgiving holiday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Thanksgiving holiday, thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“As families gather for Thanksgiving, many for the first time in over a year, I want to do everything I can to keep the roads safe. That’s why Arrive Alive is so important. It gives people an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said prior to last year’s holiday.

The prosecutor’s office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide 400 free or reduced-fair rides home to Summit County residents.

The offer is for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the holiday.

Use LYFT code “SUMMITTHANKS22″ for a free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from 6 p.m. Nov. 23 to noon Nov. 25.

“The life you save might be your own,” Walsh stated.