2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Thanksgiving holiday

Image Source - Lyft
Image Source - Lyft
By Avery Williams and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Thanksgiving holiday, thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“As families gather for Thanksgiving, many for the first time in over a year, I want to do everything I can to keep the roads safe. That’s why Arrive Alive is so important. It gives people an alternative to getting behind the wheel impaired,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said prior to last year’s holiday.

The prosecutor’s office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide 400 free or reduced-fair rides home to Summit County residents.

The offer is for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the holiday.

Use LYFT code “SUMMITTHANKS22″ for a free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from 6 p.m. Nov. 23 to noon Nov. 25.

“The life you save might be your own,” Walsh stated.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction

Latest News

Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.
Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October
Lizzo
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023
City of Akron now requires CO detectors Source: (Canva)
City of Akron now requires Carbon Monoxide detectors