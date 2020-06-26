2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrive Alive: Free rides for Summit County residents during Christmas, New Year’s holidays

Image Source - Lyft
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free or reduced fare rides home during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“As 2022 comes to a close, I do not want tragedy to ruin a family’s holiday celebration. That is why I started Arrive Alive in Summit County; to provide people a safe way to get home and not put themselves or others in danger. I urge people to reserve their Arrive Alive code early and don’t forget to use it,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

The free rides are available from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to noon Monday, Dec.26 and from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to noon Monday, Jan. 2.

The LYFT code for the Christmas holiday is SUMMITXMAS22, and the LYFT code for New Year’s Eve is SUMMITNYE23.

“Rest assured, my deputies will be out in full force patrolling the roads and highways throughout the holiday season,” said Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree. “If you are out celebrating and have too much to drink, please utilize the Arrive Alive program to get a free or reduced-price ride home, and avoid the risk of fines, arrest, loss of license, jail time… or worse.”

