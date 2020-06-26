2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on St. Patrick's Day

Irish Pubs in Savannah to Visit this St. Patrick’s Day!
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home to safely celebrate St. Patrick’s thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“As people slowly begin to gather with family and friends, I don’t want tragedy to shatter their good time. I work hard every day to make Summit County a safer place to live, and that includes keeping drunk or impaired people from getting behind the wheel. Arrive Alive does just that,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “If you decide to celebrate with alcohol, please have a designated driver, or use our Arrive Alive program. The life you save may be your own!”

The prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices are teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide free or reduced-fare rides home up to $20 each to 600 Summit County residents.

Use LYFT code “SUMMITGREEN23” from 6 a.m. on March 17 until 12 p.m. on March 18.

Prosecutor Walsh added, “according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, every two minutes someone is injured in a drunk driving crash and every 51 minutes someone is killed. I hope people make responsible decisions during the holidays and keep the roads safe for everyone. Please be safe for yourself and everyone around you.”

