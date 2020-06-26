Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend

“As restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic are slowly lifted, I want to remind people to be safe and celebrate responsibly. As Summit County Prosecutor, I work tirelessly to help keep drunk drivers off the roads. Even if you are only going to a family member’s home, you can use Arrive Alive to get home safely,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “Every day, lives are needlessly lost and irreparably altered by crashes involving alcohol. These horrible tragedies are avoidable. I also want to thank Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry for helping sponsor our program during the July 4th holiday.”