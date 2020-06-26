Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Fourth of July weekend as part of the Arrive Alive campaign to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT and City Yellow Cab to provide free rides home in Summit County for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the holiday.
Call City Yellow Cab at (330) 253-3141 and mention “Arrive Alive” for a free ride home up to $65 or use LYFT code “SCPO7420″ for a free ride home up to $20
The code is valid from 6 a.m. July 3 - 6 a.m. July 5.
“As restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic are slowly lifted, I want to remind people to be safe and celebrate responsibly. As Summit County Prosecutor, I work tirelessly to help keep drunk drivers off the roads. Even if you are only going to a family member’s home, you can use Arrive Alive to get home safely,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “Every day, lives are needlessly lost and irreparably altered by crashes involving alcohol. These horrible tragedies are avoidable. I also want to thank Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry for helping sponsor our program during the July 4th holiday.”
Prosecutor Walsh said nearly 2,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch in Summit County during the 2018 July 4th holiday.
