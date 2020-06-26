Cleveland salon customer attacked after refusing to pay full amount; celebrity stylist steps up (graphic video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A customer inside a Cleveland hair salon got attacked after refusing to pay the full amount for service she was unhappy with.
The attack was caught on camera and went viral.
Warning: The video is graphic.
Now, the unhappy customer, has a whole new look to flaunt.
A celebrity stylist reached out and made an ugly situation a lot prettier.
“She just said service is everything and so I’m guessing that she felt like she didn’t need to pay a certain amount due because the service was everything and I fully agree with that. You want to get your hair done, you want to feel beautiful, and it was just a tragic event, you know,” said Shakeila Shipman.
Shipman, also a stylist, works a few doors down from Iconic Stylezz on Lee Road where the attack happened.
You can hear the customer’s loud scream and see a few women jumping in the brawl.
Then, you hear, “I need the hair,” and can see someone physically cut the synthetic hair from the customer’s head.
“It was a tragic thing. The scream she let out it was tragic. It hurt my soul to hear that,” Shipman said.
The video was uploaded on June 6 and around June 21, she noticed the salon was cleared out and there’s a “for rent” sign up.
Shipman believed something good would come out of this violent, unfortunate situation.
In fact, celebrity hairstylist, Jonathan Wright, stepped up.
She said Wright flew the victim to Texas.
“He slayed her from head to toe which means she got a new ‘do, she got her make up done, she got her hair done, just beautiful,” she said.
“Jonathan is actually a very well-known stylist, he does Megan Thee Stallion and he does a lot of celebrities’ hair and he reached out to her and it just made Cleveland feel really good,” said Shipman.
At the end of the day, Shipman said business owners should be prepared to react appropriately to unhappy customers refusing to pay.
“We would have to call the police and from there we would take it to small claims court which is something that you know happens and you have to be prepared for those situations. A violent attack is completely wrong,” said Shipman.
