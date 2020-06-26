Concerns over increased illegal fireworks use in Ohio as Fourth of July holiday approaches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fourth of July holiday is just over a week away, but in nearly every community fireworks have already been lighting up the skies.
The state fire marshal and the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association tell 19 News there has been a surge in complaints about illegal fireworks this year, and the fear is that it could lead to dangerous injuries and severe burns or worse.
Most communities in and around Cleveland have cancelled their Fourth of July celebrations due to Covid-19 concerns. Now authorities are worried there will be an increase in the use of illegal fireworks. Putting families in danger and tying up resources.
Captain Jay Northup with the Euclid Fire Department was critically injured when he set off fireworks in his backyard several years ago, “I had no idea where I was. I couldn’t tell you what day of the week it was. I had no idea where, what happened. I just remember standing there – knowing something bad just happened.”
Northup says a mortar exploded in his face when he went to see why only a few of the fireworks went off. Now he wants others, especially children to learn from his mistake. “I should have known better. What it comes down to is: I’m human. And I make mistakes like everybody else, and this one just so happens that is almost killed me,” Northup said.
Chief Ken Klouda with the state fire marshal’s Prevention Bureau says even something as simple as a sparkler has the ability to reach 2,000 degrees. “So other alternative ways to be able to use things instead of a sparkler would be to have glow sticks on hand,” Klouda said.
They don’t pack the punch of the heavy duty fireworks that light up the skies, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission says there were roughly 7,300 fireworks-related injuries treated in U.S emergency rooms between June 21 through July 21 of 2019.
Chief John Westendorf, the president of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association says, “Often those injuries are life lasting, permanently disfiguring. Can cause blindness, loss of digits, fingers, hearing. These types of injuries is something that’s going to last for a lifetime unfortunately.”
Senate Bill 72 has been introduced and proposes to legalize fireworks in Ohio, but it hasn’t made it out of committee.
