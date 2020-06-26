Council members, community leaders to unveil public art project throughout Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several community leaders and Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin will announce a year-long project on Friday that will detail a public art roadmap titled “Elevate the East.”
Through the initiative, art will be installed throughout the Kinsman, Woodland Hills, and Buckeye neighborhoods.
The Elevate the East announcement follows the installation of the street-wide “Black Lives Matter” mural painted across East 93rd Street. The mural, similar to ones painted in Washington, D.C. and Akron, has attracted viewers from all over the city of Cleveland.
“This mural has had more impact than even I envisioned,” said Councilman Griffin. “My hope is that civic partners and funders join the Elevate the East project.”
A non-profit neighborhood group will assist with inviting artists to contribute to the 50 public art project envisioned in the plan.
