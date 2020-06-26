CountryFest cancelled for 2020, organizers promise to return in 2021

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers announced Friday CountryFest 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team worked diligently on multiple safety plans, but ultimately none were approved.”
The music festival was scheduled to take place Au. 6-8 at Clay’s Park Resort in North Lawrence.
“We have tried everything possible to get approval from the state for our show to go on.”
On July 6, organizers will release refund and ticket transfer information.
The headliners for the June 17-19, 2021 festival will also be released that day.
