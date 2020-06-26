Body found near crashed car riddled with bullets; Cleveland homicide detectives investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on the city’s East side.
Police remained at the crime scene near the intersection of Pythias Avenue and East 161st Street in the early morning hours on Friday.
Cleveland EMS confirmed to 19 News that a 24-year-old man was found dead near a car that was riddled with bullet holes and crashed into a fence.
Police have not yet released any suspect information.
This is a developing story.
