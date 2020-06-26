Dinosaurs Around the World coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dinosaurs will be roaming the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo once again on July 1.
Aside from seeing their favorite zoo animals, guests will get the chance to go on a prehistoric adventure with Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors, an exhibit featuring advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, and cutting-edge research.
Exhibit explorers will learn about each of the earth’s seven continents and dinosaurs that once roamed there.
The expedition includes 20 life-size animatronics, including the T. rex that stands nearly two stories high, and the amphibious Spinosaurus that stretches more than 40 feet.
The Zoo’s 4-D Theater will also show The Lost World in 4D.
Admission to Dinosaurs Around the World is $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers on top of the required General Zoo admission.
Dinosaurs Around the World is included in the Total Experience Pass which is $8.50 and $8 for members, a savings of 35%, that also gives guests unlimited access to the Circle of Wildlife Carousel and Boomerang Line train rides, and a KeyBank ZooKey.
The Total Experience wristband also saves guests $1 at Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter and 4-D Theater.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.