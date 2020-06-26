Dinosaurs Around the World coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Dinosaurs Around the World coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Dinosaurs Around the World coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 26, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 2:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dinosaurs will be roaming the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo once again on July 1.

Aside from seeing their favorite zoo animals, guests will get the chance to go on a prehistoric adventure with Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors, an exhibit featuring advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, and cutting-edge research.

Exhibit explorers will learn about each of the earth’s seven continents and dinosaurs that once roamed there.

The expedition includes 20 life-size animatronics, including the T. rex that stands nearly two stories high, and the amphibious Spinosaurus that stretches more than 40 feet.

The Zoo’s 4-D Theater will also show The Lost World in 4D.

Admission to Dinosaurs Around the World is $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers on top of the required General Zoo admission.

Dinosaurs Around the World is included in the Total Experience Pass which is $8.50 and $8 for members, a savings of 35%, that also gives guests unlimited access to the Circle of Wildlife Carousel and Boomerang Line train rides, and a KeyBank ZooKey.

The Total Experience wristband also saves guests $1 at Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter and 4-D Theater.

Dinosaurs Around the World coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Dinosaurs Around the World coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.