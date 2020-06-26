FIRST ALERT TONIGHT/TOMORROW: Dry and warm today; severe storm threat tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things are quiet today. I kept the area dry. Sunshine this morning then increasing high clouds this afternoon associated with storms to our west. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s. Humidity levels not too bad. Things get interesting tonight as a warm front cross the region. A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is forecast to track through after 8:00 p.m. Wind damage and very heavy rain rates will accompany the storms. We have an ALERT out for this. You really have to pay attention to the weather tonight. An approaching cold front tomorrow will also set off rounds of storms. Those could be severe and contain heavy rain, especially later in the afternoon. The 19 First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed.