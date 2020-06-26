Free COVID-19 testing sites in Cleveland on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be three free COVID-19 testing sites and drive-through giveaways of PPE, personal care and hygiene items on both the East and West Side of Cleveland on Saturday.
Supplies and testing will be available at the following locations from 12-4 p.m. rain or shine:
May Dugan Center
- 4115 Bridge Ave.
- Up to 1,000 people will receive products
- eXclusive Services and Quest Diagnostics will provide COVID-19 tests on a first come first served basis at this location. If testing is a priority, this is the recommended location.
East End Neighborhood House
- 2749 Woodhill Rd.
- Up to 500 people will receive products
- Preregistration is required
- Call (216) 957-8707 to preregister
- COVID-19 testing provided by MetroHealth
Eastside Market Parking Lot
- 10505 St. Clair Ave.
- Up to 1,000 people will receive products
- Preregistration is required
- Call (216) 744-4326 to preregister
- COVID-19 testing provided by NEON Health Services
- Kits will contain a variety of Procter & Gamble personal care and hygiene products from brands including Always, Crest, Gillette, Old Spice, Pantene, Secret, Tampax, Tide, Pampers, Dreft, and Oral-B, plus basic PPE including gloves and masks
- Limit one kit per household or a maximum of two kits per car
- In observance of social distancing guidelines, vehicles will pull up to the distribution station, pop their trunk and receive their donation of supplies. Recipients must remain in their vehicles while picking up supplies. Bags will be placed directly into the trunk of the vehicle in order to maintain social distancing.
The free distributions and testing are thanks to Matthew 25: Ministries, #IDIDMYPART, Procter & Gamble, eXclusive Services, and Quest Diagnostics working Working with local partners.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.