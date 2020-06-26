Iconic Cleveland Heights lounge Nighttown to reopen July 1 following months-long pandemic closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A staple in the Cleveland Heights community is planning to reopen soon following an extended closure during the coronavirus crisis.
Nighttown will reopen to customers on July 1, according to an announcement from owner Brendan Ring.
“The past months have been difficult from so many perspectives. We’ve had employees with us since I’ve been here. Having to lay them off, even temporarily, was hard,” Ring said. “Creating a space with the required social distancing and yet retaining Nighttown’s neighborhood feel has taken a lot of thought and planning and restructuring. And we miss the people. This is such a gathering space. We have so many regulars. We miss having them with us!”
The Cleveland Heights location ceased all services after Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that all of Ohio’s restaurants close in March, with the exception of of takeout and delivery options.
Ring continued to monitor local and national COVID-19 trends, even after the governor discussed a strategy for reopening the state’s. He has decided that he will begin to phase in service, beginning Wednesday.
Dinner will be served on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Weekend brunch service will resume on Saturdays and Sundays.
The restaurant and bar’s three patios and inside dining will be open, but live entertainment will be reintroduced at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.