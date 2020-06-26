2 kids inside Akron home during home invasion

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two kids were inside their home when a man broke in and demanded cash, police said.
Akron police were called out to the 1500 block of White Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday for a burglary in progress.
Police said the children were home with their 21-year-old mom and her 26-year-old boyfriend.
Once inside the home, the unknown intruder made the boyfriend go outside with him, according to the police report.
Officers said the suspect then stole the boyfriend’s debit card and shot at him when he tried to run away.
The boyfriend was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS
