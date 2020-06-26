Maple Heights man is fourth person to face federal charges in legal aftermath of May 30 Cleveland riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy James Goodner, 19, of Maple Heights, was taken to Cuyahoga County Jail this week on an aggravated arson warrant, and he has been charged with maliciously damaging or destroying by means of fire or explosion any building or property.
On May 30, authorities say Goodner helped torch a parking lot attendant booth on West 3rd Street, after peaceful protests boiled over into destructive civil unrest that inflicted millions of dollars in damage to property and businesses throughout downtown.
“Today’s arrest demonstrates the continued resolve of federal law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute those individuals responsible for the widespread damage in our downtown on May 30,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman in a prepared statement. “...Let this arrest serve as a reminder to all those who were engaged in similar crimes on that day - we are going to find you, we are going to arrest you, and we are going to hold you accountable.”
Cleveland Police arrested 100 people during the riots, then imposed a days-long curfew.
Since then, local and federal authorities have poured over surveillance tape and anonymous tips to catch others responsible for destroying several blocks.
Three others face federal charges. including Devon Poland and Brandon Long, who are accused of conspiracy to riot and cause civil disorder, conspiracy to use fire to commit a felony, interstate travel to riot and transporting a firearm.
Tandre Buchanan, the fourth man, is accused of vandalizing Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue. He was charged with interference with commerce by threats or violence. All three of these suspects have denied any wrongdoing.
