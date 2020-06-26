Market Garden Brewery and Nighttown set to open July 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Market Garden Brewery in Ohio City and Nighttown in the Cedar/Fairmount neighborhood are part of a second wave of restaurants and bars opening up, but owners say they are anxious about spiking COVID-19 numbers.
“We wanted to take our time, and observe how this virus played out. We wanted to make sure our city and our state was managing it properly,” said Market Garden Brewery owner, Sam McNutly.
Beer fans will be happy to hear that Market Garden Brewery will open Wednesday, July 1st.
Their sister location at the other end of West 25th in Ohio City, Nano Brew, will open two weeks later.
Other concepts on the block, Bier Market, Bar Cento and the Speakeasy will open shortly after, according to McNulty.
During the shut down Market Garden Beer was still available for take out, and the brewers used to COVID down time to develop and perfect two new recipes, the Hyper Haze, and the Pin High Pilsner, which is a collaboration with the Metroparks.
They’ll be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Metroparks, to help fund PPE for golf course employees, and support their youth golf program for children in Cuyahoga County.
They’re also sprucing up the places with fresh paint, refinished floors, new UV lighting and hand sanitizing stations.
McNulty says they’re taking all the precautions and hope everyone else is too.
“If there’s one thing in the back of my mind it’s “if we don’t all play by the rules that are here for a reason to keep us all safe and healthy, things could go sideways. I don’t think they will. I hope they won’t. But we’re definitely going to play by the rules,” he said.
Meanwhile Nighttown in the Cedar/Fairmount neighborhood is also reopening on July 1st.
“I’ve had 16 weeks to walk around town to see what the best operators are doing and what the not so good operators are doing,” Ring said.
He is framing his reopening accordingly, losing 2/3 of his seating in their beloved music room, placing tables spaced 6-8 ft apart, bottles of sanitizer on every table, signage warning people where not to stand, and movable plastic dividers at the bar.
But he too is worried there could be a second closure.
“We’re getting close to that point where DeWine might say ‘we know where a lot of these new cases are coming from. Guess what? They’re not coming from old folks homes, not older people. They’re coming from younger people who are going and hanging out in bars and restaurants,” he said.
Both owners say they didn’t take the decision to wait and the decision to finally open lightly and they hope everyone is taking this as seriously as they are.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.