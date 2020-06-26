More than 900 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio in 24 hours

Here is the full list of upcoming pop-up #COVID19 testing sites in #Ohio.



If these locations aren't near you, another option is a local @UCAOA urgent care. Go to https://t.co/h0DlvGFxjO to find a center near you, and call ahead so they know you're coming. #StaySafeOhio pic.twitter.com/UNeJhLE9yz