More than 900 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio in 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said there are a total of 48,638 COVID-19 cases as of Friday.
On Thursday, there were 47,651 cases.
According to health officials, 2,788 Ohioans have died from COVID-19.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has encouraged all Ohioan to get tested for COVID-19.
DeWine is also reminding everyone to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, wash your hands and sanitize surfaces.
DeWine’s next news conference is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30.
An announcement on schools and nursing home visits is expected next week.
