Petition circulates to replace Columbus statue in Cleveland’s Little Italy with Chef Boyardee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The growing calls nationwide to remove statues and symbols that represent past cruelty have now reached Cleveland.
A petition has been launched calling for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood with a bust of Ettore Boiardi, better known as Chef Boyardee.
Chef Boyardee once operated a restaurant in the downtown Cleveland area.
As of Friday morning, over 205 people have signed the online petition.
Statues of Columbus are being vandalized or dismounted across the country in hopes of erasing the connection to his oppressive and cruel acts towards indigenous people upon arrival to America.
A similar petition is circulating to rename Ohio’s capital city of Columbus to “Flavortown” after celebrity chef Guy Fieri.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.