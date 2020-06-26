RTA to distribute free masks to Cuyahoga County riders (list of locations)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is distributing free masks to riders throughout Cuyahoga County.
The reusable and washable masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
“Need a Mask, Take a Mask” events will be held at several transit stops through June 30.
June 24, 2020
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Windermere RTS
June 25, 2020
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Green Rd RTS
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Warrensville-Van Aken RTS
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Shaker Square
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Southgate Transit Center
June 26, 2020
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Green Rd RTS
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Warrensville-Van Aken RTS
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Shaker Square
- Noon to 2 p.m. - West Park RTS
June 29, 2020
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Green Rd RTS
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Warrensville-Van Aken RTS
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Shaker Square
June 30, 2020
- 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Westgate Transit Center
According to the RTA, the masks were provided to the agency by the Department of Transportation and FEMA.
