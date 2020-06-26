RTA to distribute free masks to Cuyahoga County riders (list of locations)

By Chris Anderson | June 26, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 6:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is distributing free masks to riders throughout Cuyahoga County.

The reusable and washable masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

“Need a Mask, Take a Mask” events will be held at several transit stops through June 30.

June 24, 2020

  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Windermere RTS

June 25, 2020

  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Green Rd RTS 
  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Warrensville-Van Aken RTS 
  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Shaker Square
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Southgate Transit Center

June 26, 2020

  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Green Rd RTS 
  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Warrensville-Van Aken RTS 
  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Shaker Square 
  • Noon to 2 p.m. - West Park RTS

June 29, 2020

  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Green Rd RTS 
  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. - Warrensville-Van Aken RTS 
  • 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 5 p.m. - Shaker Square 

June 30, 2020

  • 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Westgate Transit Center 
According to the RTA, the masks were provided to the agency by the Department of Transportation and FEMA.

