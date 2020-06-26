RTA providing free masks through August as COVID-19 numbers climb in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA is making the ride a little safer, proving free masks to riders through August as part of a program with donations from FEMA and the Department of Transportation.
“I see a lot of people without masks,” Courtney Perry, an RTA rider who’s onboard with the plan. “I want to donate masks myself. It’s that important.”
“Something I can’t see, I’m taking precautions,” said Andrea Mixon, already wearing a mask.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said health care worker Sara Martin, waiting for her train at Shaker Square.
“Wearing a mask not only protects you, it protects others as well. It’s a sign of respect,” said RTA’s Kristie Cox. “It’s kinda like a social contract. It’s a nice way of saying, ‘Hey, I care about you. I hope you care about me.‘”
The program targeted Shaker Square today since, starting Sunday, June 28, shuttle buses will replace trains as RTA makes track repairs.
RTA workers and volunteers also distributed information about the RTA app, which keeps riders safer as well since it avoids contact with money and fares.
