Vendors agree not to sell or display Confederate flags at this year’s Medina County Fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The vendors of the Medina County Fair have voluntarily agreed not to sell or display Confederate flags during this year’s event, according to organizers.
The Medina County Agricultural Society Board of Directors discussed the sale of Confederate flags, which tends to be a controversial topic annually, at the fair during a special meeting on Wednesday.
According to fair officials, an outright ban on Confederate flags could have been legally challenged for violating Constitutional rights.
Instead of proposing a ban, fair officials said the vendors agreed voluntarily to not sell Confederate flags this year.
“The Medina County Fair welcomes all visitors, exhibitors, volunteers as well as concessionaires, and the Board is sensitive to the social issues related to the Confederate flag,” officials stated in a press release regarding the decision.
Officials say visitors will not be banned for wearing or carrying a Confederate flag to the fair.
The Medina County Fair is scheduled to take place from August 3 through August 9.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.