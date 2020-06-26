17-year-old boy dies in Lorain County after ATV crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy passed away Friday night after crashing an ATV off Whitehead Road in Carlisle Township.
The teen suffered serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, but doctors were unable to save him, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
It appears that neither drugs nor alcohol contributed to the wreck.
The accident is under investigation.
