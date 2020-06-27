Aviation unit, dogs track down alleged driver who ran away after overturning his car in Ashland County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol said it took eyes from the skies and a K-9 to find the driver who ran away after overturning his car on Friday.
Lieutenant R. C. Durant said Ashland County troopers were sent to a single-car rollover crash on U.S. 42 near SR-302 in Jackson Township.
When troopers arrived, they found a 1997 Ford F-150 on its roof, according to the report.
Troopers learned the Ford was driving southbound on U.S. 42 when it went off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and stopped on its top.
According to Lt. Durant, witnesses told troopers that the driver ran away from the crash and into a nearby wooded area.
The Highway Patrol’s aviation unit then responded to assist in the search for runaway driver, according to the report.
Lt. Durant said authorities set up a ground perimeter around the last place he was seen and an Ashland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked him down to a dense brush area.
The aviation unit found the driver lying down in the thick brush and took him into custody without further incident, according to the report.
The Highway Patrol identified the driver as 38-year-old Mark Lachendro of Ashland.
He was reportedly brought to Ashland Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Lt. Durant, charges are pending and alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Polk/Jackson Fire and EMS and World Truck Towing reportedly assisted on scene.
