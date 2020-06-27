Coronavirus crisis: 817 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths reported over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 2,804 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 49,455 cases reported statewide.
This is an increase of 1,804 COVID-19 cases and 32 Ohio deaths within 48 hours.
“We have increased testing, but we do not believe this increase in cases is completely due to testing,” Gov. DeWine said during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.
The governor previously said he expects to reveal, in the near future, guidelines to reopen Ohio’s schools for the upcoming fall semester with added COVID-19 precautions.
An additional 3,486 cases and 243 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,624 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,916 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
