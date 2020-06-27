GRAPHIC: 4 ducks in Lake County rescued with ‘severe’ injuries in need of a loving home

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four domestic Moscovy ducks rescued with ‘severe damage to their flight feathers and skin’ are waiting at the Lake Humane Society for a loving home.
The Lake Humane Society said the ducks came to their care from a recent humane investigation.
Thanks to their medical team, the “all-star” ducks named Dinger, Grounder, Homer, and Slider are “on their way to being healthy and healthy,” according to LHS.
The sex of the ducks is unknown because determining it is an invasive procedure, according to LHS.
LHS said the four adult ducks are in need of a safe home, preferably with a pond, so they can splash and play all day.
Since the ducks do not fly, LHS said they will stay near their home.
The adoption fee for each duck is $25.
LHS said they would love for them to be adopted together to “live the life they always deserved,” but it is not necessary if multiple adopters are interested.
Email adopt@lakehumane.org if you want to bring these feathered friends home.
WARNING: The images below may be disturbing. Click to see the four ducks available for adoption.
