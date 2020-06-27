Mitchell’s closes Beachwood shop after team member tests positive for COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream confirmed on Friday that they temporarily closed their Beachwood shop after one of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.
The shop shut down on Friday and will be closed all-day Saturday to thoroughly clean and disinfect to CDC standards, according to Mitchell’s.
Mitchell’s said the team member last worked on Tuesday and will self-quarantine.
Those who have an online pre-order or cake order to pick up on Saturday can call the Van Aken Shop for help at (216) 450-1129.
