Parma Police searching for missing 79-year-old man, law enforcement concerned for his safety

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police are searching for Ross Guzzo, 79, who drove away from his residence and never returned home. Guzzo suffers from multiple medical conditions. The police are concerned for his safety.
Guzzo is 5′ 4″ tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty with OH plate number 070YLA. The vehicle pictured below is not the actual vehicle involved.
Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
