Police arrest Arizona Cardinals’ player for suspected drunk driving after he drove off an embankment into Lake Erie in Put-In-Bay Township

PUT-IN-BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Put-In-Bay Police say they have arrested Arizona Cardinals player Jermiah Lamont Braswell, who is suspected of drunk driving for operating a vehicle intoxicated after he drove his orange Chevrolet Camaro off an embankment and into Lake Erie.
Witnesses told officers Braswell was driving at a high rate of speed when the car left the roadway, traveled through a long grassy area, and then flew off into the lake. Witnesses also told officers the driver was still trying to drive his Camaro while in the water.
When officers went into the water, they found Braswell was still in the driver’s seat trying to drive forward. He told officers he was “stuck,” and didn’t know what happened. When officers spoke to the driver, they noticed his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his car ended in the water.
Police said Braswell was submitted to standardized field sobriety tests, after which police arrested him for OVI. Braswell agreed to a portable breath test that showed his BAC exceeded the state’s legal limit. He refused to submit to a chemical test to determine his BAC.
Braswell is from Toledo, OH. He went to Youngstown State. The incident happened on South Bass Island near 212 Conlan Road.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.