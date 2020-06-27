2 RTA employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland RTA confirmed on Saturday that two more employees tested positive for COVID-19.
RTA said one is a Track Department employee who started showing symptoms on Monday and last worked on last Saturday.
The other is a Main Office Building employee who did not have definite symptoms and last worked on Wednesday.
RTA said 17 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, 11 of which have fully recovered and returned back to work.
“Following our standard protocol, the work areas of each employee were cleaned and thoroughly disinfected. In the case of both employees, other staff members who may have been in contact with this employee were notified,” according to RTA spokesperson Linda Krecic.
