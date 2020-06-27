Station Hope 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church goes virtual

Station Hope 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church goes virtual
St. John's Episcopal Church (Source: WOIO)
By Tamu Thomas | June 27, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 3:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Theatre will continue the annual celebration, irtually.

Station Hope will be broadcast online from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

The annual festival uses artists to celebrate Cleveland’s social justice history and explore “contemporary struggles for freedom and equity” through music, theater, dance and storytelling.

The event is held at Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site, St. John’s Episcopal Church.

You can watch the celebration here - cptonline.org/stationhope.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.