Cleveland Police searching for missing woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police need the public’s help in locating a missing woman, Asia Townsend, and to make sure that she is safe.
Officers were told by third-party information that Asia was in an altercation with her child’s father and that the man had taken her and their five-year-old child in a car. Officers were able to get in contact with Asia through her phone, and she stated she was not the victim of a kidnapping or any altercation.
Asia said she would meet officers at the Second District Headquarters so they could see that she was safe. Asia has not reported to the Second District Headquarters, police said.
Police said it was last believed she was traveling in a red Kia Sportage hatchback. In order to ensure that this female is safe, we are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts are to call investigators at 216-621-1234.
