Cleveland Police sent to 5 shootings in 10 hours over weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed officers responded to five shootings that happened in the city within 10 hours Saturday night going into Sunday morning.
Here are the descriptions of the shootings according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:
Saturday
4 p.m.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand on West 100th Street and Denison Avenue.
EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital.
Two suspects left the scene.
8 p.m.
A 63-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of West 54th Street.
EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital.
A suspect is in custody.
10 p.m.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the left side and abdomen on St. Clair Avenue and Eddy Road.
He was driven to University Hospitals.
Sunday
1 a.m.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the thigh on East 173rd Street and St. Clair Avenue.
She was driven to University Hospitals.
2 a.m.
A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 6200 block of Haltnorth Walk.
EMS took him to MetroHealth Hospital.
The suspect is unknown.
