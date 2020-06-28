Cleveland rec centers set to open July 6 with safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

E.J. Kovacic Recreation Center (Source: City of Cleveland)
By Rachel Vadaj | June 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 4:01 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland confirmed the Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers are scheduled to open on July 6 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to close their doors.

“As a congregate setting that serves many high-risk populations, it is essential that the City takes a systematic approach to reopening our centers in order to maintain the health and safety of all our residents and employees,” the city said.

The city said it has been conducting a risk assessment of each of the Division of Recreation and Parks’ facilities, programs, and spaces to determine the risk of transmitting COVID-19 based on the following:

  1. Contact intensity
  2. Number of contacts
  3. The degree to which activities can be modified through mitigation measures, as well as additional dimensions identified by the City
  4. Feasibility in limiting the number of occupants
  5. The ability of the staff to monitor and enforce health and safety measures

Click here to view the city’s plan on summer programs with the steps required to reopen.

