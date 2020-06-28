Cleveland rec centers set to open July 6 with safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland confirmed the Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers are scheduled to open on July 6 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused them to close their doors.
“As a congregate setting that serves many high-risk populations, it is essential that the City takes a systematic approach to reopening our centers in order to maintain the health and safety of all our residents and employees,” the city said.
The city said it has been conducting a risk assessment of each of the Division of Recreation and Parks’ facilities, programs, and spaces to determine the risk of transmitting COVID-19 based on the following:
- Contact intensity
- Number of contacts
- The degree to which activities can be modified through mitigation measures, as well as additional dimensions identified by the City
- Feasibility in limiting the number of occupants
- The ability of the staff to monitor and enforce health and safety measures
