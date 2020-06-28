Coronavirus crisis: 854 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 2,807 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 50,309 cases reported statewide.
“We have increased testing, but we do not believe this increase in cases is completely due to testing,” Gov. DeWine said during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing from Columbus.
The governor previously said he expects to reveal, in the near future, guidelines to reopen Ohio’s schools for the upcoming fall semester with added COVID-19 precautions.
An additional 3,519 cases and 243 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 7,681 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 1,946 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
