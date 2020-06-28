Man arrested at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for climbing exterior of a habitat (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Sunday afternoon after he climbed part of the exterior of the Asian Highlands habitat, a spokesman from the Zoo confirmed to 19 News.
In the video below, you can see the man right up against the fence and up against a snow leopard.
The habitat houses the Zoo’s snow leopards, and it is completely covered in steel mesh. A spokesperson from the zoo said the individual did not enter the habitat.
The suspect was arrested by Cleveland Metroparks Police.
The spokesman said the safety of their guests, staff, and animals is their number one priority and the habitat has several layers of protective barriers in place including railings, signage, and steel mesh.
There are no reported injuries at this time. The incident happened shortly at 1:45 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.