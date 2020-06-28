Highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland; 75 new confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday this was the highest daily COVID-19 increase in the city: There are 75 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 2,245 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Two cases reported previously by CDPH have been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
“Today, we’ve had our highest number yet of coronavirus cases in the city of Cleveland,” said Mayor Frank Jackson in a released statement. “Make no mistake - the virus has not gone away. If we don’t double down on prevention and take these measures seriously, the effects will be devastating.”
Mayor Jackson urges Clevelanders to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly, staying home as much as possible, and wearing masks when leaving home.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Sunday’s COVID-19 update, which means the total cumulative stands at 75 dead citywide from coronavirus.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.