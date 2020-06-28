Northeast Ohio weather: Dry and hot stretch of weather ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about a beautiful weekend.
I hope that you had the opportunity to get outside and enjoy it.
Looking ahead to the work week, this week will bring us a prolonged dry spell.
Expect generally mostly sunny skies through the end of the work week.
There may be times where we’re partly cloudy during the afternoon, especially Wednesday through Friday.
Despite any fair weather cloudiness that develops, we’ll be staying dry all week.
Temperatures will also be getting gradually warmer each day.
We’ll climb into the low 80s tomorrow.
Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s Tuesday through the holiday weekend.
