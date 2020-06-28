Restaurant in North Canton temporarily closes after staff was with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Twisted Citrus is temporarily closing their doors after several staff members attended a celebration where someone tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced on their Facebook page.
The restaurant said the person that tested positive for coronavirus is asymptomatic and otherwise healthy.
“As with most small businesses our staff is incredibly close,” Twisted Citrus said in a Facebook post. “Over the years we have seen relationships lead to marriage, welcomed babies, and watched people form strong friendships. During this particular moment in time, the downside to having a close staff is when socializing outside of work can have a far-reaching impact.”
They said due to a high number of staff from this location were present and possibly exposed to COVID-19, they decided it would be best to close this location temporarily in order to give these staff members time to quarantine and test themselves.
“As business owners, our first priority is the safety and wellness of our staff,” the restaurant said. “Although this was an incredibly difficult business decision, we feel it was the right the moral decision. Our Tuscarawas Street TD’s Tailgate Grill location and That 80′s Bar are still open.”
They plan to reopen after the Fourth of July.
