Akron police arrest man after allegedly robbing teen, leading officials on high-speed chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is behind bars in Summit County for allegedly robbing a 15-year-old and then leading police on a high-speed chase.
Akron police said that 30-year-old Diamabo Whyte, of Cleveland, led officials on a high-speed chase after fleeing from a crime scene where he is accused of robbing a 15-year-old.
Around 3 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 300 block of E. Exchange St. for a robbery call.
Once they arrived, they talked to a 15-year-old male who said that Whyte just allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.
The teen told police he fled the scene in a car and gave them a description.
Police said that they found Whyte driving a Lincoln MKZ in the area of Brown St. and Lovers Lane.
Once they tried to pull him over, Whyte sped off leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.
Whyte eventually crashed his car at the intersection of E. Wilbeth Rd. and Coventry St. He jumped out and started running on foot.
Police used the K-9 unit to track him down and eventually arrested Whyte in the area of E. Wilbeth Road and 77 South.
According to police, Whyte had a loaded handgun and over $1,000 thousand in cash.
Whyte was charged with aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, obstructing official business, and failure to comply.
