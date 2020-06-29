Akron police arrest man after allegedly robbing teen, leading officials on high-speed chase

DIAMABO WHYTE MUGSHOT ACCUSED OF ROBBING 15-YEAR-OLD A T GUNPOINT (Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alan Rodges | June 29, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 1:07 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is behind bars in Summit County for allegedly robbing a 15-year-old and then leading police on a high-speed chase.

Akron police said that 30-year-old Diamabo Whyte, of Cleveland, led officials on a high-speed chase after fleeing from a crime scene where he is accused of robbing a 15-year-old.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 300 block of E. Exchange St. for a robbery call.

Once they arrived, they talked to a 15-year-old male who said that Whyte just allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.

The teen told police he fled the scene in a car and gave them a description.

Police said that they found Whyte driving a Lincoln MKZ in the area of Brown St. and Lovers Lane.

Once they tried to pull him over, Whyte sped off leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Whyte eventually crashed his car at the intersection of E. Wilbeth Rd. and Coventry St. He jumped out and started running on foot.

Police used the K-9 unit to track him down and eventually arrested Whyte in the area of E. Wilbeth Road and 77 South.

According to police, Whyte had a loaded handgun and over $1,000 thousand in cash.

Whyte was charged with aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, obstructing official business, and failure to comply.

