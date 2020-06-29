Akron police looking for suspect who shot a 15-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy remains on the loose, police said.
Akron police said the victim was standing in the 1400 block of Roslyn Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the shooting happened.
The 15-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said two 16-year-old boys were shot at Friday evening in the 1500 block of Diagonal Road and a nearby home was also struck by gunfire.
Police said it is not known if the same suspect is responsible for all the shootings.
