Akron police looking for suspect who shot a 15-year-old boy
By Julia Tullos | June 29, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 11:20 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy remains on the loose, police said.

Akron police said the victim was standing in the 1400 block of Roslyn Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the shooting happened.

The 15-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said two 16-year-old boys were shot at Friday evening in the 1500 block of Diagonal Road and a nearby home was also struck by gunfire.

Police said it is not known if the same suspect is responsible for all the shootings.

