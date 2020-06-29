Cleveland Clinic updates visitation policy at Ohio hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic has updated its guidelines for visiting patients during the coronavirus crisis.
Since March, visitations have been restricted within the hospital system to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and under the direction of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
- Adult patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 or are asymptomatic may choose one person as their designated visitor. The selected person may visit once a day for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay.
- Pediatric patients who are COVID-19 negative or asymptomatic will be allowed two parents or guardians each day.
Additional exceptions may apply for in-patients who test positive for COVID-19 or are under investigation for the infection:
- Change in condition for emergency patients: One visitor outside the room during hospital stay.
- Life-changing diagnosis: One visitor during hospital stay.
- Pediatric patients: One parent of guardian each day.
- Labor and delivery: One visitor during labor
- End-of-life circumstances:
- Pediatrics: Two parents or guardians for end of life.
- Adults: One visitor during hospital stay.
- Surgery requiring an overnight stay: One visitor on the day of surgery and one visitor on the day after the procedure.
Face masks and temperature checks will be required for all permitted visitors. Coverings are strongly recommended by the Cleveland Clinic for patients.
