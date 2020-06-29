Cleveland RTA bus shot as gunman opened fire from passing car, police investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland RTA bus was shot late last month on the city’s East Side, and police have not yet found the gunman.
The bus, with passengers aboard, was traveling northbound on Woodhill Avenue on May 20 at 12:20 p.m., when the shooter leaned out a window of a passing dark-colored sedan and opened fire.
It appears the shooter was targeting a man in a nearby field, and not the bus, according to police.
A window on the bus was shot out, causing minimal damage, and no injuries were reported.
Cleveland Police are investigating.
