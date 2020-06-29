Cuyahoga County behind in statewide average in 2020 Census response

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County ranks next to last, and behind in the statewide average in households that have not responded to the 2020 Census.
They announced they will send an additional reminder postcard to households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. The postcard is scheduled to arrive between July 22 and July 28, a few weeks before census takers are set to begin visiting most households that haven’t responded.
Only 62.8 percent of households have responded to the 2020 Census in Cuyahoga County. Ohio’s response is 66.4 percent, which is just ahead of the national average of 61.8 percent.
You can view the counties in Northeast Ohio from least to greatest.
- Ashtabula County: 59 percent.
- Cuyahoga County: 62.8 percent.
- Mahoning County: 65.8 percent.
- Columbiana County: 66.3 percent.
- Trumbull County: 67.5 percent.
- Portage County: 68.8 percent.
- Summit County: 70.5 percent.
- Lake County: 75.2 percent.
- Geauga County: 76.8 percent.
The Census Bureau also announced plans to send postcards to about 1.3 million post office boxes in communities that are required to use P.O. boxes for mail delivery. The postcards – planned to be sent between June 24 and July 3 – alert households that a census taker may drop off census invitations or visit later to interview them.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed delivery of census invitation packets to some communities, but census takers have dropped off 96% of the packets as of June 18, 2020.
Households are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation packet. When responding, these households are also encouraged to use the Census ID provided in the packet or their street address – not their P.O. box number.
